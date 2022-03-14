Search

14 Mar 2022

Roscrea stands up for Ukraine

Massive support from local businesses, Supervalu Roscrea, Lidl Roscrea, Stapleton’s Bakery, Walsh Printers and Roscrea Express for the people of Ukraine

Roscrea stands up for Ukraine

L/R: Marta Seglins, Stapletons Bakery, Michael Lowry TD, Enda Maher MD, Capital Transport. Front, L/R: Robert, Polish driver, Eugene Maher Capital Transport, Tom Power, Eamon Cunningham

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Mar 2022 7:54 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

The people of Roscrea have responded magnificently and generously to the call by Agne Aitutiene, Izabella Wrombel, Yvonne Scullin Tyler, Serena Cooper, Michael Smith and Olivia Maher, along with the support of local businesses, Supervalu Roscrea, Lidl Roscrea, Stapleton’s Bakery, Walsh Printers and Roscrea Express to support the people of Ukraine.


The most amazing movement yet, which began through direct contact via Abigail Ryan and Deputy Michael Lowry, with Doctor Olga Fostyak a doctor in Lviv City Children’s Hospital, Ukraine who provided a substantial list of vital medical supplies.


Through many contacts and much generosity in Ireland, UK and France a truck load of these medical supplies was sourced and delivered directly to the hospital.


The wonderful generosity and sterling work by the community of Roscrea and Saint Cronan’s Association and its businesses have added supplies to the 30 loads of badly need essential medical equipment, food, clothing and essential items being transported to Ukraine from Ireland and UK in the past 14 days to provide aid to these devastated communities.


In partnership with Oakland International UK, Capital Transport and Shipping Ltd., Roscrea, headed by Managing Director Enda Maher, supported and managed the sourcing of essential supplies and also co-ordinated the major logistics and transport requirements to move the supplies from Ireland and UK to Ukraine.


Thanks also to large Irish companies, Valeo Foods, Simply Baked, Quitman O Neil, Sysco and many more who generously donated large quantity of supplies for the Ukrainian people.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Roscrea stands up for Ukraine

L/R: Marta Seglins, Stapletons Bakery, Michael Lowry TD, Enda Maher MD, Capital Transport. Front, L/R: Robert, Polish driver, Eugene Maher Capital Transport, Tom Power, Eamon Cunningham

Home

Roscrea stands up for Ukraine

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media