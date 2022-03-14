Roscrea stands up for Ukraine

The people of Roscrea have responded magnificently and generously to the call by Agne Aitutiene, Izabella Wrombel, Yvonne Scullin Tyler, Serena Cooper, Michael Smith and Olivia Maher, along with the support of local businesses, Supervalu Roscrea, Lidl Roscrea, Stapleton’s Bakery, Walsh Printers and Roscrea Express to support the people of Ukraine.



The most amazing movement yet, which began through direct contact via Abigail Ryan and Deputy Michael Lowry, with Doctor Olga Fostyak a doctor in Lviv City Children’s Hospital, Ukraine who provided a substantial list of vital medical supplies.



Through many contacts and much generosity in Ireland, UK and France a truck load of these medical supplies was sourced and delivered directly to the hospital.



The wonderful generosity and sterling work by the community of Roscrea and Saint Cronan’s Association and its businesses have added supplies to the 30 loads of badly need essential medical equipment, food, clothing and essential items being transported to Ukraine from Ireland and UK in the past 14 days to provide aid to these devastated communities.



In partnership with Oakland International UK, Capital Transport and Shipping Ltd., Roscrea, headed by Managing Director Enda Maher, supported and managed the sourcing of essential supplies and also co-ordinated the major logistics and transport requirements to move the supplies from Ireland and UK to Ukraine.



Thanks also to large Irish companies, Valeo Foods, Simply Baked, Quitman O Neil, Sysco and many more who generously donated large quantity of supplies for the Ukrainian people.