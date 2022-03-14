MIC to host Thurles Student Experience Day

Mary Immaculate College Thurles is hosting a student experience day in April.

On April 9, between 10am, and 2pm, those interested in post-primary teaching will have the opportunity to explore MIC.

Mature students and those currently in further education will have the opportunity to experience a taster lecture in Mathematics, Accounting, Business Studies, Religious Studies and Gaeilge.

There will also be a session for parents and tours of the campus.

Head of School of Education (Post-Primary) Dr Finn Ó Murchú said the open day is a great way to get all the information you need.

"The Student Experience Day is the perfect opportunity to find out about the various subject combinations, the range of curricular and extra-curricular resources on offer, undergraduate entrance scholarships, alternative routes to college for mature and Further Education students."

"It also offers a chance to learn more about the MIC Elite Sports Scholarship Scheme, CAO Points Concession Scheme and Entrance Scholarships," said Dr Ó Murchú.

MIC Thurles has almost trebled in student numbers to close to 500 since its incorporation by MIC in 2016.

It offers five four-year concurrent teacher education programmes.

Students can choose from a number of subject combinations in the areas of Gaeilge, Mathematics, Business Studies, Religious Studies, and Accounting.

Second-year BA in Education Business Studies and Religious Studies student and Waterford Senior Hurler star Dessie Hutchinson said the college is like a family.

"There is a real family feel to the college with everyone pulling in the one direction. Classes are small, and we all know each other and help each other out. Lecturers can meet you on a one-to-one, and there is a great atmosphere here on the MIC Thurles campus. The thing is, everyone here walks around with their head up!" said Mr Hutchinson.

School placement and education components are included in each year of the programme.

All programmes at the college are accredited and recognised by the Teaching Council, and on completion, graduates are qualified to teach to honours Leaving Certificate.

Third-year BA in Education, Mathematics, and Gaeilge student Róisín Byrne said students can choose from various subjects, and work placement provides an opportunity to put their skills into practice.

"School placement gives an invaluable, authentic insight into the life of a post-primary teacher. Lecturers are approachable and have high expectations of their students. All of the programmes available at MIC Thurles spark motivation and encourage lifelong learning. MIC Thurles will nurture and appreciate you as a student teacher, it is an environment where education is highly regarded and encourages you to develop as a person and as a professional," said Ms Byrne.