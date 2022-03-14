Tipperary footballers odds of promotion slashed after defeat of Cavan

The Tipperary footballers have had their odds of promotion slashed by the bookies after a fantastic away win against Cavan last weekend.
Cavan’s winning run in Division 4 of the National Football League was ended when they were beaten 1-11 to 1-7 by Tipperary at Kingspan Breffni, and while Cavan remain top of the table with eight points, Tipperary are piling on the pressure.
The Premier County are now 15/8 from 6/1 to win the title and are 1/10 from 6/4 with BoyleSports to earn promotion into Division 3.
2020 Ulster champions Cavan are still the favourites to win the crown, but they have been eased to 8/15 from 1/6 as support arrives thick and fast for Tipperary.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Tipperary’s win over Cavan will give them a huge boost as they push for promotion into Division Three. They are 15/8 from 6/1 to win the title and 1/10 from 6/4 t earn promotion so things are looking up for the Premier County. Cavan were red-hot favourites at 1/6 but now finds themselves eased to 8/15 so it’s all changing in Division Four.”
Tipperary's All-Star Conor Sweeney's scores his fourth goal of this year's league campaign against Cavan. Fellow 2020 All-Stars Raymond Galligan (keeper) ad Padraig Faulkner (No. 3) are helpless.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.