Tipperary footballers odds of promotion slashed after defeat of Cavan

The Tipperary footballers have had their odds of promotion slashed by the bookies after a fantastic away win against Cavan last weekend.

Cavan’s winning run in Division 4 of the National Football League was ended when they were beaten 1-11 to 1-7 by Tipperary at Kingspan Breffni, and while Cavan remain top of the table with eight points, Tipperary are piling on the pressure.

The Premier County are now 15/8 from 6/1 to win the title and are 1/10 from 6/4 with BoyleSports to earn promotion into Division 3.

2020 Ulster champions Cavan are still the favourites to win the crown, but they have been eased to 8/15 from 1/6 as support arrives thick and fast for Tipperary.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Tipperary’s win over Cavan will give them a huge boost as they push for promotion into Division Three. They are 15/8 from 6/1 to win the title and 1/10 from 6/4 t earn promotion so things are looking up for the Premier County. Cavan were red-hot favourites at 1/6 but now finds themselves eased to 8/15 so it’s all changing in Division Four.”