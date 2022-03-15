Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore wins Champion Hurdle on the first day of Cheltenham 2022

Rachael Blackmore
Rachael Blackmore has won the Champion Hurdle for the second year in a row on the opening day of the Cheltenham 2022 festival.
Rachael was riding Honeysuckle trained by Henry de Bromhead.
This win brings Honeysuckle's unbeaten tally to 15 runs.
Rachael and Honeysuckle won the 2021 Champion Hurdle making Rachael the first female jockey to win the race.
