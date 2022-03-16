Search

16 Mar 2022

Tipperary village prepares for its first-ever St Patrick's Day parade on Friday

Ballylooby Community Centre's first parade takes place this Friday March 18 at 12 noon. (File photo)

16 Mar 2022 11:00 AM

News@nationalist.ie

Ballylooby Community Centre St Patrick’s Day Parade

Ballylooby Community Centre's first parade takes place this Friday March 18 at 12 noon. It will be lead by the CJ Kickham pipe band and the man himself will be in attendance.

We will have ceol, caint agus craic in the village between 12 and 3, so do get your costume ready and come and join us on the day.
We are also running a Limerick writing competition with a first prize of €50 available to the winner so why not get those creative juices going. Complete the Limerick “There is a shamrock ......”
You can send your entries to ballyloobypr@gmail.com with your name and contact details.

Entries will close at 12 noon onMarch 18 and the winner will be announced on Sunday, March 20.

All details available on our facebook page Ballylooby Community Council or call Lina on 087 1334104for more details.

