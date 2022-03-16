Public asked to attend overcrowded Tipperary University Hospital only in the event of an emergency

The Emergency Department (ED) at Tipperary University Hospital is currently experiencing increased numbers of presentations and is now very overcrowded.

Management at the hospital is asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, a GP or Caredoc out of hours service be consulted in the first instance.

"We are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep our ED services for the patients who need them most. The public are advised that there may be long delays as staff make every effort to prioritise those patients requiring immediate treatment and management.Patient care is paramount in TippUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by hospital management who have taken steps to address the current situation. The management at TippUH apologies for the long waits for inpatient bed access and the inconvenience caused as a result," said a spokesperson.

Visiting Arrangements

Tipperary University Hospital Management wishes to advise that there are some changes to visiting arrangements at the hospital due to the increasing rates of Covid-19 in the community. (Effective 16.03.2022) The hospital outbreak management team is currently monitoring the situation daily.

Only 1 Visitor per patient will be allowed from 2-4 pm and 6.30 – 8.30pm (Maximum of 2 visitors per day, I at each visiting time)

The following exceptions will be facilitated:

End Of Life Non COVID-19 Patient - Two nominated relatives utilising correct hand hygiene and wearing of a facemask.

End Of Life COVID-19 Patient – Two nominated relatives utilising correct PPE/hand hygiene/IPC advice etc.

Critically ill patient - Two nominated relatives only utilising correct hand hygiene and wearing of a facemask.

One parent will be allowed visit children in the Paediatric Unit at any one time.

Maternity Department and Special Care Baby Unit – no changes to current visiting arrangement in the maternity services.