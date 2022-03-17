Search

17 Mar 2022

Seven Ursuline Junk Kouture pieces qualify for the southern regional final

Seven Ursuline Junk Kouture pieces qualify for the southern regional competition category

‘Brainwashed Bachelorette’ one of the seven Ursuline entries to make it through to the Southern Regional Final of Junk Kouture.

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Mar 2022 4:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A brilliant result for the Ursuline Junk Kouture Team, with seven out the eight entries qualifying from the southern regional category last week.

The interest from Ursuline TY students in the Junk Kouture student fashion competition continues to grow year on year.

There is also cross-disciplinary involvement from various Departments with Technology, Home Economics, English, Business, Language teachers and any other staff members interested in fashion and design becoming involved in the process, advising and helping students along the way.

The qualifiers include, Brainwashed Bachelorette, made from two carwashes and crushed windscreen glass.

Acantha is designed from discarded costume jewellery, curtain lining and Donegal wool. ‘Green with Envy’ was fashioned using 42 metres of briquette bail wrap and two leather couches.

Be Spoke took the bicycle as their inspiration. Using the inner tubing, ball bearings and chains, they created a black and silver mini-dress complete with belt and wheeled headgear.

If the Shoe Fits is a fairy tale gown made from the soles of worn-out runners, curtain lining and yoga mats.

Duvet stuffing, old carpet, ring pulls, wire and tea lights were used to make ‘Every Cloud Has a Silver Lining.

Depression and mental health were the starting points for the team who created Behind the Curtain. This pixie-style ensemble was constructed with Venetian blinds, curtains and paper straws.

Finally, well done to the group of Lucy Hubbard Rice, Emma Moran and Sarah Eiffe, who made a stunning silver and black dress called, Cosmic Constellations, from onion netting, scrap fabric, twine and aluminium.

They wished to draw attention to the negative effect air pollution is having on the beauty of the night sky, blocking out the brilliant radiance of the stars.

Well done to all entrants, and best of luck to the seven teams who now go onto the regional final with fingers crossed for a place in the national final.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.

