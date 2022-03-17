The Tipperary Live Team would like to Wish All Our Readers a Happy St Patrick's Day

Wishing All Our Tipperary Live Readers a Very Happy and Healthy Lá Fhéile Padraig 2022
Please do send any photographs, pictures and images of your celebrations this extra special St Patrick's Day 2022. You can either email it to us on news@tipperarylive.ie or send to us via WhatsApp 085 885 7560
We would love share these images with our readers across Tipperary. Please feel free to include any photo attribution name, email, contact phone number and any suitable caption or description for your photo.
Just a blast from the past where we saw multiple world attractions turn green for St Patrick's Day
‘Brainwashed Bachelorette’ one of the seven Ursuline entries to make it through to the Southern Regional Final of Junk Kouture.
We will be out and about selling fresh Daffodils on the 24h and 25th of March and will have collection tables around the town on March 25
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.