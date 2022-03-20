Presentation U14 badminton team become Munster champions

Pres Thurles U14 Munster Badminton Champions. L-R Aoife O'Grady, Paula Concepcion, Michael McGrath (President of Munster Badminton), Sinead Henderson and Eimear Duggan
Massive congratulations to our U14 badminton team, who were crowned Munster champions last week in UL.
These girls will now represent Munster in the All-Ireland Badminton Schools’ Finals in Gormanstown on March 30.
Our champions are Aoife O’Grady, Paula Concepcion, Sinéad Henderson and Eimear Duggan.
Well done to all of the girls and to their coach, Mr Stephen Maher. We are so proud of you all!
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
Pres Thurles U14 Munster Badminton Champions. L-R Aoife O'Grady, Paula Concepcion, Michael McGrath (President of Munster Badminton), Sinead Henderson and Eimear Duggan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.