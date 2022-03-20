Search

20 Mar 2022

Presentation U14 badminton team become Munster champions

Presentation U14 badminton team become Munster champions

Pres Thurles U14 Munster Badminton Champions. L-R Aoife O'Grady, Paula Concepcion, Michael McGrath (President of Munster Badminton), Sinead Henderson and Eimear Duggan

20 Mar 2022 11:00 AM

Massive congratulations to our U14 badminton team, who were crowned Munster champions last week in UL.

These girls will now represent Munster in the All-Ireland Badminton Schools’ Finals in Gormanstown on March 30.

Our champions are Aoife O’Grady, Paula Concepcion, Sinéad Henderson and Eimear Duggan.

Well done to all of the girls and to their coach, Mr Stephen Maher. We are so proud of you all!

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star. 

