Search

18 Mar 2022

Tipperary's Rachael Blackmore clinches historic victory in the Cheltenham Gold Cup

She is the first woman jockey to win the Gold Cup

Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore celebrating after winning the Weatherbys Champion Bumper earlier at the Cheltenham Festival on St Patrick’s Day Photo by Hugh Routledge/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

18 Mar 2022 6:11 PM

There was joy among racing fans throughout county Tipperary and Ireland this afternoon as Killenaule jockey Rachael Blackmore won the coveted Cheltenham Gold Cup riding A Plus Tard in a historic victory beating last year's winner Minella Indo.  

Blackmore, who became the first woman to win the Champion Hurdle and Grand National last season, is now the first woman to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup.  She finished runner-up in the Gold Cup last year on A Plus Tard, which along with second place Minella Indo is trained by Waterford horse trainer Henry De Bromhead. 

The 32-year-old Tipperary woman produced a powerful finish on A Plus Tard and won the race by a significant margin after galloping past Minella Indo, which was previously owned by John Nallen, co-owner of Clonmel's Hotel Minella.   

Alex Ferguson's Protektorat was third, with Galvin, trained by Gordon Elliott, finishing fourth.

This is the second year in a row that a horse trained by De Bromhead has placed first and second in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, with just the order changing between 2021 and 2022.

Interviewed after the race, Ms Blackmore said she just couldn't believe it. 

"I just can't believe it. I’m so lucky to be getting to ride all these kind of horses.

"You can’t do this without the horses and being attached to Henry’s yard is just absolutely phenomenal. To give me this horse is unbelievable I don’t know what to say.

"I’ve had so many special days. I wouldn’t swap the Grand National for anything but this is the Gold Cup. I wish I had something better to say right now. I just can’t.

"You have all these plans about how things are going to work out. Racing doesn’t let that happen all the time and for some reason it’s happened to me today. I just can’t explain how lucky I feel."

Also read: 

Rachael Blackmore backed already for another RTÉ Sportsperson Of The Year Title after Honeysuckle Win

Rachael has already been backed into 3/1 from 4/1 with Boyle Sports to win the award again
">

Rachael Blackmore backed already for another RTÉ Sportsperson Of The Year Title after Honeysuckle Win

Rachael has already been backed into 3/1 from 4/1 with Boyle Sports to win the award again

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media