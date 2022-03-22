Search

22 Mar 2022

Clonmel Concert Band to perform in concert to support humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

Ukraine flag PIXABAY

22 Mar 2022 12:47 PM

The Clonmel Concert Band will present a performance on sunday March 27 at old St Mary's Church in Clonmel in aid of Ukraine.

The concert is free and afterwards there will have a collection in aid of the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.
There'll be a mix of band classics, movie music and show tunes. We'll feature two great singers as well - Andrea Ruth Houlihan and Emmet Donlan. The conductor of the Clonmel Concert Band will be, as usual, Danny Carroll - fresh from his appearance as the Grand Marshall of this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Clonmel.


3-4 pm at Old St. Mary's Church, Mary Street
Free Admission with a retiring collection for the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal

Powerful show of solidarity in Tipperary to the people of Ukraine

