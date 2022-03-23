Search

23 Mar 2022

Bishop Martin Hayes returns to his native parish to celebrate Mass in the three churches

It was a joyous weekend for Bishop Hayes who returned to Moycarkey Borris for the first time since his consecration

Bishop Martin Hayes pictured with Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly

Reporter:

news reporter

23 Mar 2022 8:45 PM

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Bishop of Kilmore , Bishop Martin Hayes returned to his home parish of Moycarkey Borris to celebrate Mass in the three churches over the weekend where he received a great welcome.
Having been baptised in Two-Mile-Borris; celebrated his First Mass in Littleton; and having always attended Mass in Moycarkey, Bishop Martin has lasting connections with the three churches and he was delighted to take up the invitation of the local Parish Pastoral Council to return home - a visit which had been delayed for some time due to Covid.
Bishop Martin planted the Seeds of Hope tree, given to the parish at the launch of the diocesan plan -very appropriate considering the role he played in the development of the plan, prior to his appointment.
Bishop Martin was also presented by Philip Kinnane, Chairman of the Pastoral Council with a special framed series of photos of local sites from his native parish.
Archishop Kieran O'Reilly was in attendance as were Rev Frs Tom Fogarty, PP and Rev Fr George Bourke, AP.

A presentation was made to Bishop Martin by the local Parish Pastoral Council

