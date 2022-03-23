Nenagh library closed tomorrow morning

Nenagh Library
Tipperary County Council Libraries has announced Nenagh Library will be closed for staff training on Thursday, March 24, between 9:30am and 2pm.
The closure includes the cancellation of Storytime at Nenagh Library.
Storytime in Nenagh Library will return on Thursday, March 31.
Separately, online accounts across Tipperary Libraries will be disrupted between March 21 and 28.
This is to facilitate the rollout of the new online system.
Borrowbox, Libby and PressReader will not be affected.
