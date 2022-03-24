Search

24 Mar 2022

Presentation Thurles say goodbye to French exchange students

Our 5th Year French Students arriving for their Exchange Trip in Nantes

24 Mar 2022 4:15 PM

Last week we bade Adieu to our French Exchange students, who had become Pres Girls for their two-week exchange trip. 

The French students from Gorges near Nantes immersed themselves in our culture and in our Pres School Spirit! 

The girls learned how to do Irish dancing, how to hurl, how to play the tin whistle and even enjoyed a cultural evening of traditional music and singing in the well renowned Jim of the Mills.

Our fifth-year students hosting our French visitors played a friendly basketball match, prior to which our exchange students gave a passionate rendition of their famous national anthem, La Marseillaise. 

Many thanks to our French teachers for organising this exchange and making our French visitors so welcome.

This week some of our own fifth-year French students travelled out to Nantes to commence their two-week exchange experience. Bon courage les filles! 

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star

