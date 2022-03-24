CBS celebrate Fitzgerald Cup win

CBS Fitzgerald Cup winners Photo by John O'Loughlin
Picture by John O'Loughlin
On Wednesday last, our U17 hurlers won the Fitzgerald Cup defeating neighbours Our Lady's Templemore on the new Astro facility in Fethard.
Playing against the wind in the first half, our boys started very well and led 0-12 to 0-08 at halftime.
Templemore fought back in the second half, and with 10 minutes remaining, they scored a goal to leave just a point in it.
However, the CBS boys showed great character to respond with a goal of their own and win out on a score of 1-22 to 1-16. Jim Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill) accepted the cup from County Chairman Joe Kennedy.
Thanks to John O'Loughlin for capturing lots of wonderful memories for the boys from the day.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star
Artists Marine Kearney (left) and Jacqueline Bates Gartlan (right) with Eimear King of the South Tipperary Arts Centre at the launch of the Ukraine appeal
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.