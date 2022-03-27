Commemoration honours a time of heroism, loss and sacrifice in Tipperary

Saturday, March 19, 2022 will live long in the memories of the people who gathered in a field in Killanure, Cahir, to follow in the footsteps of the legendary Sean Hogan, Dan Breen and the No. 2. IRA Flying Column. As the Tricolours, Erin Go Bragh flags and Tipperary flags flew proudly in the fresh Tipperary breeze the ordinary people of the parish of Ballylooby and surrounding districts were joined by proud Irish history enthusiasts from all over Ireland. There was even a bus load of Dutch tourists who asked what was happening and could they take part. They were welcomed and lined up with the multitude.

As 2pm approached the first sounds of marching men were heard on the boreen in Killinure overlooking the yard to which the Flying Column led by Hogan and Breen accompanied by local men Tommy Ryan of Tubrid, Maurice McGrath of Clogheen, The Mahoney brothers Burgess, Jack Myles Graigue, Jack Butler Millgrove, had marched to on that famous night in January 1921 from Prendergasts of Curraghatoor to Fitzgeralds of Killinure. when the colour party made up of relations of the IRA men who burned the barracks in Drangan and local man John Hynes a descendant of the Hynes family who supplied the first field the No.2 Column drilled and trained in the “Ban Doite”, came in to formation on the boreen the flags flew proudly in the breeze. The “Boys of Wexford” were next with the Enniscorthy Flying Column re-enactment group being called in to line under the command of Ray Murphy. Lee Enfields and Thompson guns glistened in the Tipperary sun as the colour party led by proud Irish Republican Anthony Kelly of Killenaule began the “March with The Column”. In the shadow of the “ Ministers Hill” a once pro British house,” the boys” destroyed in March 1921, the people of Tiobraid Arann and Irish history lovers from far and wide funnelled out of the field in Killinure and followed in the shadows of their ancestors and relations marching proudly.

The first strains of “Oró Sé Do Bheatha ’Bhaile” could be heard as the March passed the entrance to Fitzgeralds and winded its way up past the first bend on the boreen. Familys like the Walshes of Ballyboy Clogheen, Myles, Slatterys, Kenneallys of Graigue, Sullivans, Moloneys of Castlegrace, Clearys, Sheehan, Burke, Roosca, McCarthy, Tobin Carrigataha, Houlihan Crohane, Carrigans of Crough and O’ Learysof Knockballinira all marched with some even wearing the medals of the men who went out and took on the biggest empire in the world at that time. In fact these are the people descended from the lads who began the destruction of an empire which had wreaked havoc and chaos all over the world. The names above were all members of the local company known as the IRA Active Service Unit . The men who when called on dropped whatever they were doing and slung a gun or pick axe over their shoulder, and prepared to take on the forces of occupation. They were on a war footing once the word came that the “Boys” were on the way.

The strains of” Oró” were then replaced by the age old sound of the bagpipes as Andy Cooney of Moycarkey Borris pipe band played the “Column” over to where our new monument stands, passing the exact spot where the Flying Column were led down By McGrath and Ryan following the raid on Fitzgeralds by the Black and Tans depriving the men of a supper Catherine Fitzgerald had just prepared.

As the proceedings got underway the Tricolour floted proud over the Ban Doite IRA training ground opposite the monument. Tom Hennessy mc first asked for a round of applause for Kathleen Cleary a stalwart of Irish Republican History who was tragically killed in a car crash recently. Treacy Hogan a grandson of Sean unveiled the monument and spoke of how proud he was that the people of Tipperary had erected this tribute to his famous relative. His son Robert who bears an uncanny resemblance to Sean was with him.

Wreaths were layed then by Treacy Hogan, Michael Kenneally a son of Patrick and nephew of James both members of the local IRA ASU, Josephine O’Neill of Cahir on behalf of Cumann na mBan, and veteran Republican Marcus Fogarty of Cashel on behalf of Tipperary Republicans.

The Last Post was then played by Sean Cosgrave. The main Speaker eminent historian Dr. Tim Horgan then gave an excellent oration beginning with a famous line “An old Roman once lamented that “poor is the nation that has no heroes,but poorer still is the nation that, having those heroes, fails to remember and honour them” he continued “But we are gathered here today to remember, to honour such heroes, we know what patriotism was and what patriotism remains, we who refuse to forget”.

Tim continued emphasising the non political ethos of the event saying “It is fitting that we gather today as a community, not flocking beneath one political banner or another . For these young men were of your community. They were born to hold a pen, a shovel, or a hurley, but not a gun. However a century ago, their conquered country called, and rifles sloped uneasily on their shoulders, these men of the Column began their march, oblivious of the dangers they faced. If freedom had a price, they would pay it.”

Dr. Horgan spoke of Tipperary’s famous and proud history of rebellion from the men of ’98 on Sliabh na mBan the Fenians, to the Young Irelanders at Ballingarry and Charles Kickham of Mullinahone. The flame of freedom was never quenched beneath the Galtee mountains and outmanned, outgunned, ill-armed but amongst their own people with the ditches and mountains as allies, they would do what many other generations had failed to do they drove the army of the conqueror from their native Tipperary. The spirit that inspired those young men still roams these fields and laneways. Their deeds are not forgotten and future generations will know that brave men passed this way. In their day, they were called rebels, fools, gunmen, terrorists. But history always speaks a different language than laws and today these freedom fighters are rightly remembered as heroes. Dr Horgan concluded with “ Today Tipperary remembers, today Tipperary honours its sons and daughters. You have not forgotten.”

John Connors, author of the fabulous book on Sean Hogan was next to speak. John spoke of how in remembering the Flying Columns we are remembering a time and a people of great heroism and equally great loss and sacrifice. We are remembering and paying due tribute to the householders who sheltered them and provided for their needs, with the constant threat of reprisal hanging over them – the mothers and in some cases, wives, who remained at home, fearing the worst for their loved ones. John told of how the after effects of The war of Independence stayed with many of the participants all their lives. That great cohort of people, who contributed disproportionately to The War of Independence effort- the farm labourer and shop keepers assistant –once their services were dispensed with, were often left with no alternative but to take the emigrant ship. Where we stand right now and where No.2 Column marched a century ago was the most militarised areas of all of the British Empire with huge military installations in many of the adjacent towns. The leader of the Column Sean Hogan carried a reward for his capture, yet they never suffered betrayal.

Their survival alone is a testament to, not only their courage and bravery, but also to that of the local population. John concluded by saying “ So as We walk today in the shadows of their footsteps , let us recall the heroics, the loyalty, the great sacrifices made,-and let us not forget the suffering and loss endured and the wider impact that has never been fully recognised or understood. Most of all, let us draw on the inspiration they have given us, to make our homes, communities and country, a better place for all.”

The “Nodstown Proclamation” written by Seamus Robinson was then read by Liam Maoldomhnaigh, a grandson of the famous Republican family the “Donnellys” of Nodstown Cashel, an IRA Safehouse and favourite haunt of the “big four”.

Local historian Tom Hennessy then gave an account of the events 100 years ago and of the local IRA Active Service Units and what it was like trenching, Scouting, carrying Despatches and providing armed guard for the Column. Bridget Gleeson a Cumann na mBan stalwart was also spoke of. The famous Tipp Rebel band “The Rebel Hearts” then sung The Galtee Mountain boy and Knocklong. There was alot of emotion evident on the faces of the many proud locals gathered. The Enniscothy Flying Column then fired a volley of shots to honour the No. 2 Column before Amhrán na bhFiann was played.



As the Tricolour floated over the Ban Doite and over new community monument , along side the Fenian and Cumann na mBan flags . The descendants of all those great men and women had tea and sandwiches beside the famous field the IRA drilled in.

Huge credit to Rob O’Keeffe and the Commitee for organising a great day. Niamh Hassett of Comorodh na Noglach for her pr work. We hope the monument remains for the community of Ballylooby and district a place to gather for a moment and think of great men and women who took on a tyrannical empire.

- by Tom Hennessy