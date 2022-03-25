Coláiste Mhuire dazzles Thurles with Aladdin show

Image Caption: The Magic Carpet- Sarah Ryan

For the first time since 2019, there was a tremendous sense of joy and excitement throughout the whole school community of Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed Thurles as we showcased the best of talent with the showing of our school musical Aladdin.

School musicals have become increasingly important as an annual event in our school calendar in recent years, but this year, in particular, was undoubtedly extra special as students and staff put covid behind them to bring to fruition this year’s production.

March 10 and 11 saw daytime matinee showings for 800 primary school students from both Thurles and the surrounding area.

Evening showings on the same dates saw the Dome full to capacity as our main cast, chorus, pit singers, and backstage crew worked as a team to make this year’s musical a resounding success.

In the sporting world, every good team has a good management, and in the staging of Aladdin, we had a great management.

Ms Helen Wallace, Ms Caoimhe Geaney & Ms Eimear Lowth were Co-Producers/Directors, Musical Directors & Choreographers whose commitment, dedication and time working with our students from first to sixth- year over the last few months was inspiring and cannot be praised highly enough.

There are too many people to name who willingly volunteered their time and expertise in the last few months when called upon to lend a hand.

Our Construction/Woodwork Department, Art Department & Home Economics Department, in particular, worked tirelessly on the stage construction, set design & costumes.

A huge thanks also to Thurles Community Panto Society, the Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed Parents Association and Star Systems, who assisted.

While spirits were high following the final Friday evening showing, there was a tinge of sadness among our cohort of sixth-year students who treaded the boards on the Dome stage for the last time ie. Kayleigh Cronin, Katelyn Ryan, Bill O’Dwyer, Rian Power, Cormac Leahy, Annie Loughnane, John Shaw, Denis Slattery and Igor Malecki.

Congratulations also to Bill O’Dwyer, who was awarded the Spirit of the Musical award for his outstanding performance. Rath as Saothar!

Well done again to all who contributed to making Aladdin the huge success we thoroughly enjoyed as Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed’s School musical for 2022.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.