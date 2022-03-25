Presentation Thurles student takes home third place in Formula Female

Pres Thurles 2nd Year student, Izzy O'Hora, finished in third place in Munster Formula Female Drive
Huge congratulations to Izzy O’Hora (2nd Year), who placed third in the Munster provincial formula female driving competition last week in Cork.
Well done also to Niamh O’Gorman and to Molly O’Brien in what was a great day’s driving!
Many thanks to Ms Sinéad Glascott for organising this exciting experience and opportunity for our girls.
