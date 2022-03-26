Search

26 Mar 2022

€10.3m to be spent by Thurles Municipal District on public works

An allocation of over €8.2 million has been set aside for road improvement and maintenance works

€10.3m to be spent by Thurles Municipal District on public works

Thurles Municipal District offices

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

26 Mar 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Thurles Municipal District is delighted to announce that a Schedule of Municipal District Works with a total works value of €10.3 million has been approved by the elected members of Thurles Municipal District at the March 2022 meeting of Thurles MD.

This schedule incorporates housing maintenance, roads improvement and maintenance, footpath improvements, safety schemes, bridge rehabilitation, schemes such as the Local Improvement Scheme and Community Involvement Scheme, street cleaning, burial ground maintenance, maintenance of playgrounds/amenities and drainage works in the Thurles District.

Contained within the budget is an allocation of over €8.2 million to be spent on Road improvement and maintenance works.

A further €1.56 million will be allocated to maintaining our burial grounds, parks and open spaces, as well as street cleaning.

Furthermore, the Elected Members of Thurles Municipal District also agreed to allocate funding of almost €200,000 under the General Municipal Allocation to village enhancement works, lighting, festivals and grants, and resident association supports.

Also included in the Schedule of Works approved by the Elected Members is funding to deliver a Painting and Enhancement scheme for Liberty Square, Thurles. Under this funding allocation, businesses on Liberty Square can apply for a grant for painting of their buildings/shopfronts, in carefully selected colours to complement the host building and streetscape.


The approval of the Schedule of Works has been warmly received by Councillors and Council personal alike, as a welcome investment for the ongoing servicing of Thurles District.

Cathaoirleach of Thurles Municipal District, Councillor Seamus Hanafin states:

"I am very pleased to say that the Elected Members of Thurles Municipal District have approved a Schedule of Works for the District for 2022 with a combined value of €10.3 million.

"I am particularly pleased that the Liberty Square Enhancement and Painting Scheme will be offered to businesses effected by the recent construction works in the Square".

Sharon Scully, District Administrator, Thurles Municipal District states: "I very much welcome the approval of the Schedule of Municipal District Works for 2022 and would like to thank the Members of Thurles Municipal District for their commitment and enthusiasm to improving the level of service that we deliver across all of our functional roles in the District."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media