Holycross announce Cut Loose festival line up this summer
Cut Loose Country Music Festival. Mark the date in your diaries as the Cut Loose Festival will once again be held in Holycross on Sunday, July 31, from 12.30pm to 7pm, gates open at 11am.
Tickets are €25 plus online booking fee, visit www.tickets.ie, under 12’s are free.
Acts include Nathan Carter, Michael English, Jimmy Buckley, Robert Mizzell, Louise Morrissey, Muriel & Fran, Olivia Douglas and Clodagh Lawlor.
