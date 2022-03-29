Roscrea Trail Blazers' Thursday night walk last week was at the Gloster Lake

Our Thursday night walk last week was the Gloster Lake, Glasderry Loop.

A fantastic night for walking and enjoyed by a great turnout. Weather on the night was perfect under clear skies which made for great walking conditions. Well done to everyone that made the effort.

This Thursday, March 31, we are back at a favourite walk near Kinnity village, The Knockbarron Loop. A moderate walk and well suited for all levels. Grade: easy/moderate. Time: 1.45 hours. Distance: 5.5km

Meeting at the church in Kinnity Village at 6.50pm.



Please bring head/hand torch and Hi/Viz jacket. The next section of The Royal Canal Greenway is on Sunday, April 24 from Mary Lynch’s Pub, Heathstown Bridge to Walshe’s Bridge, a distance of 23km, details through WhatsApp.

Well done to all members who joined us under spectacular sunshine on Sunday last for the 23km Royal Canal Greenway walk from Furey’s Bar to Mary Lynches bar, and well done to everyone who went to the trouble of home baking for the day. It was very much appreciated.



The club would like to wish local man, James McManus the very best of luck on his attempt to climb Mount Everest without supplemented oxygen, a massive task but one we’re sure he will be well able to accomplish.



If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193.