31 Mar 2022

Tipperary TD requests clarification on ending of Covid-19 emergency powers

Tipperary TD requests clarification on ending of covid-19 emergency powers

30 Mar 2022 8:44 PM

At leaders questions today, Mattie McGrath requested confirmation from the Taoiseach of the ending of the covid-19 emergency powers instituted by the Dáil.

Mr McGrath brought with him what he said was a petition of 3,000 signatures collected over the past couple of days calling for an end to the emergency powers.

The powers are due to expire tomorrow, March 31 at midnight.

"You are so used to it now you take it for granted. I have a petition here signed by 3,000 people over the past couple of days, and they want them ended; we want them ended, and they are to end. But I've asked questions, and people haven't been told.

So are they ending tomorrow night, Thursday night, 31st of March or are they not? said Mr McGrath.

The Taoiseach confirmed that the emergency powers instituted by the Dáil would end tomorrow on schedule.

"Obviously. Because there has been no amendment to the house, yes, said the Taoiseach.

