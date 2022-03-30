Tipperary gardaí charge man for possessing alleged offensive weapon
The gardaí in Nenagh have charged man under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act following an incident in the town earlier this week.
The gardaí arrested the male on Kickham Street at around 11.30pm on Monday.
He was detained at Nenagh Garda Station and questioned over the alleged possession of an offensive weapon.
Fifth-year students Grace Cussen, Niamh O'Sullivan and Eilís Ryan selling Daffodils for Daffodil Day
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.