Coláiste Mhuire Thurles raise more than €2,500 for Ukraine

CMCO Parents Association Chairperson Frank Nolan & student Sarah Ryan are pictured in the photo presenting a cheque for €2,555 for the Ukraine Fund to Councillor Jim Ryan.
The money was raised through bucket collections at the Coláiste Mhuire Aladdin shows recently in The Dome.
We are very thankful for your donations.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
