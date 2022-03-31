Search

31 Mar 2022

Thurles Musical Society is all set for The Heat is On

The show runs on Friday and Saturday in the Premier Hall

Thurles Musical Society is all set for the stage again

Thurles Musical Society is all set for the stage again

Thurles Musical Society will return to the stage on Friday and Saturday when they present The Heat is On, in the Premier Hall with the curtain-up at 8:00pm.


This musical concert is a fundraiser for the Cathedral of the Assumption Raise the Roof , and also for the Thurles Tennis Club development project.


Tickets are available from the Thurles Parish Office, Bookworm, members of Thurles Tennis Club, and members of Thurles Musical Society. Tickets will also be available at the door on the night and seating is unreserved so the advice is to come early and choose the seat you wish to have in the Premier.


A full orchestra has been working with Musical Director, Mary Rose McNally to prepare for what is a highly anticipated concert - Mary Rose has also been putting the soloists and chorus through their paces, alongside her sister Nina Scott, who is the Director for the two-night event.


Rehearsals have been busy for the group and they will spend the next few days polishing and perfecting their performance so that it is in ship-shape for Friday evening.

Soloists Emmet Donlon, Linda Ryan, Danielle Martin and Francis Butler

Unfortunately, Thurles Musical Society has lost many long serving members since they last took to the stage and many members have also lost loved onces in that time - they will be very close to their thoughts as they ready themselves to perform and it will be poignant to see a production without many of those very familiar faces about.


But, the show must go on and thankfully, many new members are taking to the stage this time round and there is a real sense of freshness and vibrancy about the company - they will be making their debut on Friday evening and we are delighted to welcome them on board.


Among the soloists performing are Eva McNally, Emmet Donlon, Francis Butler, Brendan Bailey, Danielle Martin, Linda Ryan, Fiona Delaney, Denise King, Anne Marie O'Dwyer, Roisin O'Sullivan and Joe Sheehan, while the total company will see more than forty members taking to the stage.


A special raffle in aid of he Ukrainian humanitarian fund will be held at the interval and the hope is that Thurles Musical Society will be in a position to make a considerable donation to the Red Cross in response to their great work.


The multi-award winning TMS has always been very well supported in Thurles and the anticipation is that the general public will return in force to enjoy musical theatre once again in Thurles.


Yes, it's been a while, but as the famous Carlsberg ad suggest it will be “worth wiating for.” Don't miss it.

