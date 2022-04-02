Search

02 Apr 2022

Two Ursuline Junk Kouture entries make the national final

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Apr 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Ursuline will have two entries representing the school in the National Final of Junk Kouture this year.

Congratulations to Green with Envy and Acantha, who were selected to go through from the Regional Final.

In all, the Ursuline had seven Southern Regional Finalists, the largest number ever to go through from the school.

Fingers crossed now for the students behind the two creations. Green with Envy is fashioned from two discarded leather couches and 42 metres of briquette bail wrap.

The theme behind this design, made by Hannah and Katie O’Mahoney and Mary Ryan, is domestic violence, and the girls chose materials which offer the comfort of home.

Genevieve Keane, the model and designer behind Acantha, took her inspiration from early Christianity and St Patrick.

The acanthis flower is a common motif associated with Ireland’s national saint, and Genevieve used materials such as curtain lining, Donegal wool and second-hand costume jewellery to create her old-world outfit, complete with cloak and handbag.

Best of luck to both Acantha and Green with Envy as they make their preparations for the grand final in May.

