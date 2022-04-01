Search

01 Apr 2022

Emma Langford to play the Nenagh Arts Centre this summer

Emma Langford to play the Nenagh Arts Centre this summer

Emma Langford on stage

01 Apr 2022 2:45 PM

Limerick singer/songwriter Emma Langford will play the Nenagh Arts Centre this summer.

The show is part of the Birdsong tour and will take place on Saturday, July 23 at 8pm.

The singer released her second album Sowing Acorns in 2020.

This show is part of her return to live shows.

