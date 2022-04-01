CBS Thurles under 15 hurlers win the White Cup Munster semi-final

White Cup Munster U15 finalists
Congratulations to our under 15 White Cup hurlers on winning the Munster semi-final against St Flannans College, Ennis by 3-15 to 3-8. The game took place on Wednesday in Cappamore.
There was great support for Thurles at the game.
The final takes place this coming Friday, 1st April at 1.30 and the venue is to be confirmed.
The boys play against a De La Salle team that defeated a highly fancied Ard Scoil Ris team. Ard Scoil were most peoples favourites for the competition so the dark horses De La Salle will be a force to be reckoned with in the final.
They beat a strong St Colmans team in the quarter final by a late goal.
The Thurles boys had a shaky start against St Flannans conceding early goals but didn’t panic and worked their way back into the game.
Our goals were scored by Cillian Minogue, Sean Ryan and Larry Collins.
Contributed to Tipperary Star.
Tipperary social housing waiting list dropped 40% in five years according to the Department of Housing
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.