04 Apr 2022

St Mary's Newport raise over €1000 for Ukraine

Sixth-year students playing for Ukraine - Emma Wright, Emma Kett, Niall Duffy and Ava Shinners

04 Apr 2022 4:16 PM

A big thank you from our first-year students (1A4) and from Ms Foley to all who baked, helped and supported our bake sale for Redcross Ukraine. A total of €1025.30 was raised.

Also, our Music Department held a lunchtime recital, and our sixth-year students performed the Ukrainian national anthem to show our solidarity in St. Mary’s with Ukraine.

Thank you to Ms O Meara and her students Niall Duffy, Ava Shinners, Emma Wright & Emma Kett.

Our teachers also held a Cheltenham competition in school and the winning teachers donated their prizes to the RedCross.

Contributed to the Tipperary Star.

