Tipperary author John G O'Dwyer to launch his new book in Upperchurch

Tipperary author, John G O’Dwyer will launch his latest book titled 50 Best Irish Walks - Easy to Moderate, in Paddy Kinnanes of Upperchurch on Tuesday, April 12 at 8pm.



According to the publisher, Currrach Books, “the book is a must-read for anyone interested in Ireland’s hills and mountains since the trails range from easy to moderate in all regions of the country.



Taking anywhere from 1.5 to 4.5 hours to complete, the comprehensive walk descriptions are accompanied by detailed maps and beautiful photographs of the stunning Irish landscape, which makes this is an ideal book for the recreational walker”.



Author, John G O’Dwyer says the book is aimed at a market that, has, so far, has not been served.

“There are many books describing walks on the high mountains of Ireland but none, so far, describing this country’s moderate and easier trails that can be completed in a half-day or less.



“This is the market that has been growing most rapidly since the outbreak of Covid”.



The launch of 50 Best Irish Walks - Easy to Moderate, which describes six walks within the borders of County Tipperary, will be performed by Phil Brennan of Waterford Camino Tours and the MC for the night will be Jim Finn of Tipp Fm.



There will be a drinks reception and music to start the evening.

All comers are welcome for what should be a memorable event in the hill country.