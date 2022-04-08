Search

08 Apr 2022

Tipperary community raise over €2000 at Climb with Charlie walk

You can donate until April 10

Tipperary community raise over €2000 at Climb with Charlie walk

08 Apr 2022 1:15 PM

Our Climb with Charlie walk was such a success on Friday last. So far, we have raised an amazing €2736 for this worthy cause.

Donations can still be made to Maura Carey, Mairead Gleeson, Tara Kennedy, Christy Kinane, Odhran

Murphy or Helen Slattery until April 10.

All funds raised will go to Irish Motor Neurone disease and Pieta House.

