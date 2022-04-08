Tipperary County Council responds as rent arrears reach €2.1 million

Tipperary County Council has said rent arrears were at €2.1 million for the month of February.

However, they also say the arrears for January and February are not a true reflection of the rent owed to the council.

Responding to a query by the Tipperary Star, Tipperary County Council says that the current rate of rent arrears is not the actual amount owed to the council.

“This has resulted in an artificially inflated arrears figure for the months of January and February and is not a true reflection of the actual figure.

“The maximum rent will remain in place until the tenant supplies the required information,” said Tipperary Counct Council.

The locality authority has confirmed that in June 2021, 6000 tenants were sent rent review forms.

By the end of 2021, 1000 of those forms had not been returned.

If a tenant fails to return a rent review form, the maximum rent rate will be applied to their account.

However, if a form is received, the council will adjust the rent arrears to the appropriate amount.

“Tipperary County Council works with all tenants as regards payment plans and hardship cases where they are facing difficulties, and we would ask any tenant who is experiencing difficulty to contact the Council as soon as possible,” said Tipperary Councty Council.

This, they say, has increased the rent arrears in January 2022 by €565,000.

Rent arrears have increased by approximately €282,735 from January to February.

The increase also includes for an additional rent payment made in week five of January and reflected in February calculations.

They also say they had a 97% collection rate in 2021.

Maximum rent payable by a tenant depends on the size of the house.

Those in houses with one to two bedrooms may pay a maximum rate of €120 per week.

Those living in houses with three and four bedrooms may pay up to €130 and €140 respectively.

In concluding, Tipperary County Council said that if a tenant’s income increases, they must let the council know to avoid going into arrears with their payments.