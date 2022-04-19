Search

19 Apr 2022

The Treaty 1921 – Records from the Archives exhibition to go on display in Thurles

The Treaty 1921 – Records from the Archives exhibition to go on display in Thurles

The Source Arts Centre, Thurles

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Apr 2022 4:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Treaty, 1921: Records from the Archives exhibition will go on display in the Source Arts Centre, Thurles in May.

The exhibition which marks the centenary of the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty has been on display at Dublin Castle for the past three months.

This was the first time the Anglo-Irish Treaty 1921 was on display to the public. 

Speaking in advance of the Tipperary opening, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD said she is committed to making the exhibition available to people nationwide. 

“As Minister with responsibility for the State’s Commemorations Programme, I am committed to ensuring that this complex period in our history is remembered appropriately and meaningfully.  

"I am delighted therefore that this important exhibition commemorating the Treaty negotiations and the ultimate signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty in 1921, is touring regionally offering people across the country the opportunity to further their understanding of this period in our history through original records held in the collections of the National Archives. 

“The exhibition affords all who visit it a chance to better reflect and appreciate the difficult decisions that were made at that time, ”said Minister Martin. 

The exhibition is presented by the National Archives in partnership with the Royal Irish Academy, the National Library of Ireland and the Office of Public Works.

It contains official documents, private papers and the first public presentation of both the Irish and British copies of the Treaty document.

Chief Executive, Tipperary County Council Joe McGrath said the council is honoured to have the exhibition in Tipperary. 

“As a county which played a pivotal role in the War of Independence, Tipperary is very glad to welcome this exhibition marking the centenary of the Treaty which brought that war to an end and ushered in the difficult birth of the new Irish State.

The exhibition uses contemporary reportage, images and footage, and the Treaty 1921: Records from the Archives to explore the context of the negotiations during the first world war.

It begins with the exploratory talks between President of Dáil Éireann Éamon de Valera, and British Prime Minister David Lloyd George during the summer of 1921, 

It then details the work of the Irish diplomats and their secretariat, with the records they left behind.

The exhibition also shows the day-to-day life in London for the men and women who made up the Irish delegation, from social engagements to the signing of the treaty. 

Exhibition goers will get to see the records of what happened on the delegation's return to Dublin. 

Mr McGrath said that Tipperary County Council will use local historical items to ‘complement’ the exhibition. 

“The Council’s Archives, Libraries and Heritage Services will complement the exhibition through the display of local archives and artefacts relating to the period and will promote public engagement among school students, the research community, and the people of Tipperary. We are very excited to play a part in making this landmark exhibition accessible to everyone,” said Mr McGrath. 

The exhibition will open from May 3 until May 31.

Admission is free, and a virtual tour is also available online www.nationalarchives.ie.

John Spillane & Jimmy Crowley in concert at the Brú Ború Theatre, Cashel

Take both of Cork’s favourite characters, put them on stage together and pure magic happens

Tipperary Soccer: Wilderness Rovers win thriller to advance to cup final

The Presentation Thurles beat the Ursuline to become soccer u17 Munster champions

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media