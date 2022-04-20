Ely's Centra and Inver make donation to Loughtagalla biodiversity play park

Brian Callanan Manager Ely’s Centra, Helen Gleeson and Veronica Moore Loughtagalla Residents’ Association, Ronan Ely, Ely’s Centra, Emma Flanagan Inver
Loughtagalla Residents’ Association would like to thank Ely’s Centra and Inver for a donation of €1,000 towards their fundraising for the re-development of Loughtagalla Park.
The project will commence in the coming weeks with phase one, which includes a walkway and sensory garden. The committee would like to thank the people of Thurles and surrounding areas for their generosity which has been amazing.
We have raised over €35,000 to date, which we are so grateful for.
However, we continue to fundraise to have match-funding for the project, so for anyone or business that would like to support the project, you can do so by contacting any member of the committee or donate on our gofundme page www.gofundme.com/f/upgrade-of-loughtagalla-park.
