Cashel's Minor Injury Unit in Our Lady's Hospital to re-open

Cashel based County Councillor Declan Burgess has welcomed the re-opening of the Minor Injury Unit at Our Lady's Hospital in Cashel which had been temporarily closed due to staffing issues.

"I welcome todays news from the HSE that a replacement doctor has been found for the Minor Injury Unit at Our Lady’s Hospital Cashel.

"I had an extensive phone call with the Chief Officer of the South East Community Healthcare and I am glad to receive first hand confirmation from the HSE that a new Doctor has been secured and taking up the position at the Hospital Campus in Cashel next Monday.

"Unfortunately, last week's scaremongering exercise injected a great sense of fear into our community. I was determined to provide clarity on the situation at hand.

"The swift action is a strong indication that the Minor Injury Unit in Cashel is a vital service to the wider community, serving both younger and older people.

"It is obvious that staffing levels are a significant issue. I have urged management to provide the public with a more consistent service going forward.

"This is a good news story for this given issue. I will continue to monitor the situation," added Cllr Burgess.