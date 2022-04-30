Tipperary Age Friendly is looking for more stories of times past from the county's older people

Tipperary Age Friendly
Last year Tipperary Age Friendly captured stories from older adults across the county who contributed to tales of their life growing up in Tipperary.
These stories were collated and narrated by Jimmy Duggan.
To continue the Reminiscing Back in My Day, the Story project, Tipperary Age Friendly is inviting older people to visit their library during the Bealtaine. The survey for Volume 2 of the project will be available to complete and submit.
In addition, Jimmy Duggan will be in attendance in the following libraries in May:
Thurles Tuesday 3rd May 10am to 1pm
Nenagh Thursday 5th May 10am to 1pm
Carrick on Suir Monday 9th May 11 am to 1pm
Clonmel Tuesday 10th May 10am to 1pm
Tipperary Town Thursday 12th May 10am to 1 pm
Jimmy will conduct an interview in person with you and take your stories together with the written submission. This will all be collated into a Volume 2 which will be launched and showcased during Positive Ageing Week 2022.
