Search

10 May 2022

Loads to do and learn at this year's Bealtaine in Tipperary

Loads to do and learn at this year's Bealtaine in Tipperary

Enjoying the fun of Bealtaine in Cahir - Trying on an outfit at a Talk in Cahir Library last week was Tina Looby with costume designer Tara Nelson. Pic: Maria Taylor.

Reporter:

Reporter

10 May 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

It was a busy last week in Cahir Library with lots of events scheduled to celebrate Bealtaine 2022.
From Tuesday May 3 and right up until Saturday May 28 there is something for everyone to enjoy.

On Tuesday May 3 and Thursday May 5 there was a watercolour Art Workshop with Tina Looby. On Wednesday May 4 there was a Yoga and Pilates Workshop with Lara Slattery of Sukha Wellness Centre in Cahir and that afternoon there was a Historic Costume talk with Tara Nelson, a costume designer for shows! On Friday May 8 there was a very informative talk about getting to know your smart phone. All events were well attended and enjoyed by all.
Coming up this weekend - on Saturday May 14 there is the ‘Focus on Four’ a reading event with the collection being edited by writer Margaret Galvin. There are four featured authors Mary O’Gorman, Clonmel, Richard Cahill, Clogheen, Mary Caulfield, Cahir and Ann Dempsey, Carrick-on-Suir. The writers will also give advice, tips and encouragement to those who may be contemplating writing in their senior years.
There are two more events on May 24 and 28 with book folding with Mary Jenkins. This is an intergenerational event for everyone over 8!! Booking is essential so call 052 7442075 to book.

Outstanding support for Alzheimers Tea Day in Tipperary

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media