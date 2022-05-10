Loads to do and learn at this year's Bealtaine in Tipperary

It was a busy last week in Cahir Library with lots of events scheduled to celebrate Bealtaine 2022.

From Tuesday May 3 and right up until Saturday May 28 there is something for everyone to enjoy.

On Tuesday May 3 and Thursday May 5 there was a watercolour Art Workshop with Tina Looby. On Wednesday May 4 there was a Yoga and Pilates Workshop with Lara Slattery of Sukha Wellness Centre in Cahir and that afternoon there was a Historic Costume talk with Tara Nelson, a costume designer for shows! On Friday May 8 there was a very informative talk about getting to know your smart phone. All events were well attended and enjoyed by all.

Coming up this weekend - on Saturday May 14 there is the ‘Focus on Four’ a reading event with the collection being edited by writer Margaret Galvin. There are four featured authors Mary O’Gorman, Clonmel, Richard Cahill, Clogheen, Mary Caulfield, Cahir and Ann Dempsey, Carrick-on-Suir. The writers will also give advice, tips and encouragement to those who may be contemplating writing in their senior years.

There are two more events on May 24 and 28 with book folding with Mary Jenkins. This is an intergenerational event for everyone over 8!! Booking is essential so call 052 7442075 to book.