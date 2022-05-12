Search

12 May 2022

Exciting projects lined up for Clonmel Junction Arts Festival

Exciting projects lined up for Clonmel Junction Arts Festival

Reporter:

Reporter

12 May 2022 4:52 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Clonmel Junction Arts Festival held an event for board members and patrons last week to celebrate the opening of their new offices on Parnell Street.
As well as showing off the new open plan space which is situated on the top floor of the Coco Café building, there were a number of artists on hand to give a sneak preview of festival projects.
“We’re delighted to have so much space,” said Festival Artistic Director, Cliona Maher.
“As well as having room for festival staff and volunteers to work in as we get closer to the festival, we have enough space for workshops and talks on site. It’s important as the festival has moved its focus to becoming a producing festival. There are some really exciting projects coming up this year – such as the co-production with Asylum Productions in Market Place – and it’s one of four newly commissioned works in this year’s festival that is being specially created for Clonmel”.
The Chairperson of the Board of Directors, John Kennedy, commented that it was the first time that the board had met in person since 2020, and that they are really looking forward to having a full festival programme again.
The main hub of the festival will be the Junction Festival Dome. This wonderful structure will be set up at the parade grounds of Kickham Barracks.
“We’ll have a range of theatre and film in the dome throughout the ten days of the festival,” explained Cliona.
“But we’re also celebrating the start of the summer holidays with a fair-like atmosphere in the courtyard space at the front.
“We’ll have lots of things to do and see – all live, nothing digital. After the last few years, I’m really looking forward to a festival where the artists and the audiences are in the same room,” she said.
The 2022 festival will have a second hub at Market Place, with the box office opening there in June, and with a pop-up cinema, artist studio and workshop spaces.
But the biggest show this year will take place in the former supermarket there. At 2pm on January 22 2016, the supermarket at Market Place closed its doors for the last time... until now.
“The people of Clonmel are invited to take part in a theatrical reimagining of the former Market Place supermarket. The show, Everything Must Go!, will run from July 1 to July 9.
Next Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15 from 2pm to 5pm, at the old Market Place Supermarket, award winning theatre company Asylum Productions will hold open casting sessions for actors 16 years and over, who are interested in being involved.


“We’re also looking for stories from townspeople, relating to the store”, says local writer and theatre maker Aideen Wylde.
“Even if you don’t want to perform, come along and share your memories with us,” said Aideen.
The store operated from the mid 90s as Superquinn, later changing hands to SuperValu before closing its doors in 2016.
With a cast of both professional and citizen performers, Everything Must Go! will be a comic critique of consumerism, and an immersive experience that finds inspiration in the abandoned.


The festival will take place from July 1 to July 10 this year, and tickets will go on sale later this month for a programme that includes theatre, music, literature, film, circus, dance and more.

Award for Tipperary jockey Ben Coen - Mentor of Month is back in Fethard!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media