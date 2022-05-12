Tipperary "Tea at the Lodge" will be back on in June

“Tea at the Lodge”

What a great day last Sunday at Mountain Lodge for tea and cakes.The memories and stories were evoked as the constant stream of visitors made their way to this ionic building.On the day Edwin Fitzgerald was awe inspiring ,as he, now well into his nineties spoke of his connection with Mountain Lodge since 1939.

Cllr. Marie Murphy made a presentation to the Restoration Committee of a framed drone view of the Lodge, identical to that presented to Charles and Camilla on the occasion of the Royal visit. Cllr. Murphy was also acknowledged by the Committee with a plaque to thank her in her capacity as Cathaoirleach for the funding for safety fencing at Mountain Lodge.

“Tea at the Lodge” again on June 12.

Burncourt Drama Take to the Stage

You have been told, Burncourt Drama Group is back in action and will take to the stage on May 20 and 21. Be prepared to be entertained with plenty of fun and laughter.

On the night - A One Act Play by Bruce Kane. In “Ruby of Elsinore”we meet a slovenly and indecisive Hamlet, a marriage bent Ophelia, self obsessed Gertrude, a power hungry Claudius and a revenge seeking Ghost letting their hair down to Ruby, Elsinore's hairdresser with attitude. And you know “What’s said at Rubys, stays at Rubys”

This will be followed by a short sketch with a twist in the tail “Hurling in Heaven” .

The final presentation will see the local Drama Group adopting all sort of personae in the uproarious “Burncourt Has Got Talent”. Your local Drama stars as you have never seen them before. Tickets -0876967661 and from Maureen Creed.

Baking Demonstration

As part of the “Spoon, Pen, Brush and Blossom” Series, Burncourt Community Council will start with “The Spoon”, a baking demonstration with Antje and Julia from Ballybrado.

The Ballybrado message is to spread the joy of food and living in harmony with nature, and taking a responsible role in society by producing wholesome and tasty food in a sustainable manner.On the night, baking with Yeast and Sourdough, Cakes, Granola, tips and tricks.

The date, May 26 in Burncourt Community Hall.

Thought for the Week

“Half of life is lost in charming others. The other half is lost in going through anxieties caused by others.”