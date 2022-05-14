PROPERTY: The Deanery in Cashel is going on sale

The Deanery, Boherclough St, Cashel, Tipperary
Maryville, the Deanery in Cashel has gone on sale.
The 18th-century residence is described as an important landmark in Cashel.
Maryville was built in the 1790s and has been the official rectory/vicarage for the Church of Ireland Cashel parish since the 1960s.
The stunning two-story country house has eight bedrooms and five bathrooms.
It has a drawing room, study, kitchen, dining room and conservatory.
It sits on c9.66 acres of zoned land.
The property includes walled gardens and field paddocks.
The house is off the main road and can be accessed by a private driveway.
The entrance has two rendered piers and cast-iron gates.
It will be auctioned in the Cashel Palace Hotel on June 29, 2022.
The property is listed by Dougan FitzGerald and DNG Liam O'Grady.
