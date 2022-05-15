PICTURE: Tipperary gardaí 'alerted to vehicle' while on patrol in the Cashel area

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
On Saturday evening, Cahir gardaí were carrying out Automatic Number Plate Recognition patrols in Cashel using the Mobility App.
Gardaí said: "We were alerted to this vehicle (pictured above) driving with no insurance, tax or NCT. Vehicle intercepted and seized. Driver to court."
