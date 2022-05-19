Sean Healy Park children's fun days is returning to Carrick-on-Suir's Clancy Brothers Festival

Luke Synnott, Ollie Phelan and Lola Dunne enjoying the Sean Healy Park Fun Day at the Clancy Brothers Festival a few years ago
The popular children’s Fun Day in Carrick-on-Suir’s Sean Healy Park is one of the family events making a welcome return to the Clancy Brothers Music & Arts Festival over the June Bank Holiday Weekend.
The fun day takes place in the riverside park from 2pm on Sunday, June 5.
It will feature amusements and merry-go-rounds, local and international crafts, face painting, and a free open air concert. There will also be duck racing in the River Suir in association with the Strand Theatre.
The open air concert kicks off with Neill Bourke from Carrick singing contemporary and folk classics. Also performing will be Gael Force trad group from county Clare. They are guaranteed to get your feet tapping.
The concert closes with The Relics including Graham Clancy and Aidan O’Callaghan from Carrick. This is an exciting live band covering a wide range of genres.
Another regular festival highlight making a comeback is the Eoghan Power Memorial Ballad Singing Competition. It takes place in the Old Mill Pub on Thursday, June 2 from 9.30pm. (€10 per entrant).
The festival’s U18s Youth Busking Competition takes place on Main Street on Saturday, June 4 from 2pm. Entry costs €10 per act.
Entry forms for both competitions are available from Butler’s Electrical, Main Street, or download from the festival website.
There are also plenty of heritage walks and tours at this year's Clancy Brothers Festival.
