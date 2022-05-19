After making enquiries of the HSE, Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has been told that the Cashel Minor Injuries Unit has reduced its days of operation, as a locum who is willing to take up the role full-time has yet to be secured.

Teachta Browne said: “I have been told by the HSE that the Minor Injuries Unit in Cashel reduced it days of operation last week and this week from five to two. This is because the HSE is having trouble in securing the services of a locum doctor willing to take on the role on a five-day-week basis.

“I have expressed my concerns to the HSE about this development and was told that the HSE is actively looking for locums to fill this role.

“I was further told that because this search is ongoing, it is likely that the unit’s days of operation will continue to be cut short next week and may persist until a locum willing to take on these hours is secured.

“There is a real issue with the level of pay being offered for positions such as this.

“I will continue to remain in contact with the HSE on this matter until it is resolved.”