22 May 2022

TRAFFIC: If you are travelling in Tipperary this week, you need to know about these road closures

Reporter:

Reporter

22 May 2022 10:00 PM

Tipperary County Council is putting in place several temporary traffic management plans and closures next week. The first starts Monday, May 23. 

R-692-6 Farranshea

Temporary traffic management will be in place on the R-692-6 Farranshea from 8am, Monday, May 23, 2022, until 5pm, Friday, May 27. 

Local access will be maintained, and diversions will be in place. 

 

M8 Motorway Junction 7 and 9, Cashel

M8 Motorway, Southbound at Junction 7 on May 23, 24, 25 (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday). 

The M8 Motorway Northbound at Junction 8 will be closed on May 26, 27, and 30 (Thursday, Friday and the following Monday). 

 Diversions

A diversion will be in place from Junction 7 Southbound via M8 Junction 7, onto the R639 South via the Dublin Road, Main Street, turn left onto the Friar Street, continue to Upper Green and re-join the M8 at Junction 8.

From Thursday, May 26, a diversion will be in place from Junction 8 (Cashel) Northbound via M8 Junction 8, onto the Upper Green, through Main Street and Dublin Road in Cashel onto the R639 North and re-join the M8 at Junction 7.


 L-3109 Malt Vale Road, Parkmore, Roscrea

L-3109 Malt Vale Road, Parkmore, Roscrea, is still closed on the R494-77 between the Lookout and Loughtea Junction until Tuesday, May 31. 

This is to allow for construction in the area. 

L-6062 at Railway Bridge UBN59, Ballycahill, Nenagh

L-6062 at Railway Bridge UBN59, Ballycahill, Nenagh remains closed to facilitate urgent repair works. 

It will reopen on Sunday, June 5, at 6pm. 

Diversions will be available by the R445/N52-1 and the L5138-1, and the L2142-1.

