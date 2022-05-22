TRAFFIC: If you are travelling in Tipperary this week, you need to know about these road closures
Tipperary County Council is putting in place several temporary traffic management plans and closures next week. The first starts Monday, May 23.
R-692-6 Farranshea
Temporary traffic management will be in place on the R-692-6 Farranshea from 8am, Monday, May 23, 2022, until 5pm, Friday, May 27.
Local access will be maintained, and diversions will be in place.
M8 Motorway Junction 7 and 9, Cashel
M8 Motorway, Southbound at Junction 7 on May 23, 24, 25 (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday).
The M8 Motorway Northbound at Junction 8 will be closed on May 26, 27, and 30 (Thursday, Friday and the following Monday).
Diversions
A diversion will be in place from Junction 7 Southbound via M8 Junction 7, onto the R639 South via the Dublin Road, Main Street, turn left onto the Friar Street, continue to Upper Green and re-join the M8 at Junction 8.
From Thursday, May 26, a diversion will be in place from Junction 8 (Cashel) Northbound via M8 Junction 8, onto the Upper Green, through Main Street and Dublin Road in Cashel onto the R639 North and re-join the M8 at Junction 7.
L-3109 Malt Vale Road, Parkmore, Roscrea
L-3109 Malt Vale Road, Parkmore, Roscrea, is still closed on the R494-77 between the Lookout and Loughtea Junction until Tuesday, May 31.
This is to allow for construction in the area.
L-6062 at Railway Bridge UBN59, Ballycahill, Nenagh
L-6062 at Railway Bridge UBN59, Ballycahill, Nenagh remains closed to facilitate urgent repair works.
It will reopen on Sunday, June 5, at 6pm.
Diversions will be available by the R445/N52-1 and the L5138-1, and the L2142-1.
