Tribute to Tipperary 'legend' Noreen O'Brien known for her top class bacon and cabbage

The death occurred early in April of Noreen O’Brien of 1 Dean Ryan Terrace, Cashel.

Noreen was described by one person as “a legend”.

She lived a long and happy life and touched so many lives.

She was 90-years-old in February this year and the high esteem in which she was held was evident in the massive amount of cards, flowers, phone calls and visits she received on her birthday and the days surrounding her birthday. Noreen really enjoyed them all.

Noreen had so many memories of her 90 years and how life has changed in that time and thankfully these memories were put into print in Mark Fitzell’s latest edition of The Many Faces of Cashel.

Noreen was such a modest person that when approached to do an interview for this book she said: “Sure what can I say that’s interesting.”

But when the day came for the interview she gave nearly two hours of an interview and had a multitude of information to give which is evident in the brilliant story of her life in the book.

She was very happy and proud to be included in the book and her family are equally as proud of her. Noreen was indeed a legend, firstly as an amazing mother to her two children, Eileen and Thomas, whom she was always so supportive of.

As a grandmother to her four grandchildren Patrick, Thomas, Allan and Lauren and great grandmother to Kaylee and Jamie, she was so proud of them and would constantly be heard telling people of the things they were doing in their lives.

Family was always foremost in her life.

About 52 years ago Noreen became a child minder, this was not something she had planned but began by accident when a local teacher asked her to look after her then baby daughter.

Noreen went on to mind in excess of 75 children until her retirement in 2006.

Her late husband Dinny was a very important part of this until his death in 1992.

True testimony to what an amazing child minder she was is that she never had to advertise for children to mind, it was always word of mouth because of Noreen’s reputation as much more than just a child minder, no matter how many children she had in her care, they all got an Easter Egg, Christmas present and birthday present.

Noreen classed these children as family so much so was her care, attention and commitment to each and everyone of them.

She classed these children as extensions of her own family and looked forward to visits from them and from their children which was something she really missed during Covid.

Looking back at a book made for Noreen for her retirement by the children she minded over the years, words and sentiments were included like: ‘A second home’, ‘A lady’, ‘A real friend’, ‘supporter’, ‘happy childhood memories’, ‘generosity’, ‘kindness’, ‘walking Saint’, ‘shepherd’s pie’, ‘bacon and cabbage’, were among the sentiments expressed over and over.

Bunny, as she was nicknamed, was indeed “a true legend”.

Noreen was always a clean-living person who never drank or smoked and her faith played a major part in her life.

A familiar sight over the years would be Noreen sitting in her chair reading her prayer book full of Novenas and prayers.

Noreen was a regular mass goer until her health went down a bit and then Covid but she would still listen to Mass on the radio.

Another aspect to Noreen was the Legion of Mary, she really enjoyed being a part of that and made many friends there who were close friends up to her death and who will miss her dearly .

To sum up Noreen's life, she was a mother, a grandmother, a great grandmother, a sister, an aunt, a true friend and a lady who was loved and will be missed by so many people.

Noreen left a positive mark on everyone she ever met.

May she Rest in Peace.