Tipperary drivers are being advised of traffic monitoring in these towns this week
This week, Tipperary County Council is conducting traffic surveys in Nenagh, Thurles and Clonmel.
Pneumatic tube counters will be installed across the road carriageway.
Cameras will also be installed at junctions to monitor traffic.
The survey starts Monday, May 23 until Sunday, May 29.
Tipperary County Council Active Travel Department is carrying out the survey as part of developing Local Transport Plans.
They say all queries about the survey can be made to the Active Travel Department.
