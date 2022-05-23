Roscrea Musical Society to celebrate 80th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Roscrea Musical Society - A Celebration Concert
Roscrea Musical Society is very excited about our upcoming 80th Anniversary Celebration Concert, to be staged in June.
We are looking for past, present and new members to take part.
Information night and first rehearsal on this Thursday, May 26, at 8pm in Roscrea Youth Centre.
