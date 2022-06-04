Fundraiser in Lonergans bar in Clonmel to help local family

A fundraiser will be held in Lonergans bar in Clonmel on Sunday (June 5) to support the famliy of a local girl who suffered catastrophic injuries in a freak accident.

The day of entertainment is being held as part of a campaign to help the family of a 13-year-old girl who suffered catastrophic injuries in a freak accident as she returned home from school has been launched.

The happy family life of the Kennedy family living in Glasha, Ballymacarbry was thrown into turmoil on Thursday, April 7.

Aisling, a student at the Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel, was left fighting for her life after she was struck by the wing mirror of a van shortly after she got off the school bus that brought her home.



Aisling had leaned out from behind the school bus when she was struck in the head by the wing mirror of a passing van in a freak accident.

Fighting for her life, Aisling was airlifted to Temple Street hospital in Dublin and her parents Tom and Louise have been beside her side since.

The community has responded by raising over €33,000 in a GoFundMe page and on Sunday, June 5 a fundraising event will be held in Lonergans pub in Clonmel.

A day of music and entertainment will start at 11am and all are welcome.