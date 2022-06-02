Search

02 Jun 2022

Ambassador from The Netherlands visits Cahir school

Ambassador from The Netherlands visits Cahir school

Cahir Castle

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Jun 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

The Netherlands flag was flying high at Our Lady of Mercy NS last week to greet His Excellency Ambassador Adriaan Palm, Ambassador of the Netherlands in Ireland. He was accompanied by Aoife Feeley, Agricultural Officer at the Dutch Embassy. The Ambassador visited the school having received a letter from Izzy Lonergan of Fifth Class as part of a project on the Netherlands. In the letter, Izzy told the Ambassador about her interest in the Netherlands, Anne Frank and the role of an Ambassador and what it was like growing up in the Netherlands.

Help save the local bingo in Tipperary! We need to get its numbers up quickly!


He was so impressed with her letter that he said that he would like to come and visit Fifth Class. He was welcomed in Dutch by Izzy and a guard of honour from Fifth Class girls waving Netherlands flags last Friday morning. The Ambassador greeted a number of classes and staff in the school before he went into Fifth class where he discussed Ireland and the Netherlands’ role in the EU, sustainability, growing up in the Netherlands, his role as an Ambassador, EU countries sharing of expertise and resources. Ambassador Palm was very generous both with his time and his gifts for the girls and class teacher, one of which were Bee bombs: 18 species of native wildflower seeds mixed with soil and clay. The girls sang part of the Netherlands National Anthem for the Ambassador. It was his first time hearing it sung in English. After tea and scones from Woodview Service Station bakery, the Ambassador was presented with a beautiful Jerpoint Abbey vase from Cahir Arts which the girls chose themselves. A very enjoyable morning was had by all!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Integrity launch Ireland and EU HQ in Cashel

L/R: Paul James-Martin, Will Corcoran from the IDA Ireland, Madeline Rogers - CSV Consultant, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Cllr Marie Murphy, Chris Reid CEO Integrity, Evun Wyer Ireland C

Home

Integrity launch Ireland and EU HQ in Cashel

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media