The craic was only 90 at Tipperary twins' birthday party

Twin brothers Paddy and Benny Normoyle, Clogheen and Burncourt, who celebrated their joint 90th birthday recently. They were joined by family and many friends in Burncourt to celebrate.
Birthday Greetings on the double
Warmest Congratulations and Heartfelt Greetings to twin brothers Benny and Patrick Normoyle on the celebration of their 90th Birthday.
Endless gratitude on the double years of life’s lessons, expertise , care and wisdom imparted to all whose lives you have touched.
Blessed wishes to you both for continued health and happiness.
